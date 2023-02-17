FBN Holdings, Zenith Bank top trading as Nigeria’s capital market sheds N386.2bn in five hours

Shareholders in the Nigerian capital market lost N386.2 billion in investment following the dip in equity capitalization by -1.30 percent on Friday.

After five hours of business on the trading floor, the market capitalization crashed from N29.69 trillion to N29.31 trillion to push the bourse into bearish territory.

Similarly, the All-Share Index depreciated by 715.74 basis points to close at 53,804.46 ASI, down from the 54,520.2 achieved on Thursday.

Investors traded 172.90 million shares worth N3.76 billion in 3,077 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 125.86 million shares valued at N3.60 billion that exchanged hands in 2,670 deals the previous day.

Wapic led the gainers’ list with a 9.76 percent rise in share price moving from N0.41kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

Tripple Gee gained N0.18kobo to move from N1.81kobo to N1.99kobo per share.

Living Trust’s share value was up by N0.13kobo to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.41kobo per share.

UPDC’s shares traded upward by 4.17 percent to rise from N0.96kobo to N1 per share.

Lasaco gained 4.08 percent to close at N1.02, above its opening price of N0.98kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors drop N134.2bn as FBN Holdings, BUA Cement top trading

Pharmadeko topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.21kobo to drop from N2.10kobo to N1.89kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price dropped by 6.67 percent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

Airtel Africa lost N100 to end trading with N1560 from N1660 per share.

Fidelity Bank’s share dropped from N5.03 to N4.76kobo per share after losing N0.27kobo during trading.

FCMB lost N0.17kobo to drop from N4.45kobo to N4.28kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 47.42 million shares valued at N561.22 million.

Zenith Bank traded 16.89 million shares worth N427 million.

Access Corp sold 13.59 million shares worth N125.68 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 10.51 million shares valued at N52.24 million, while Transcorp traded 10.49 million shares valued at N12.70 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now