Business
FBN Holdings, Zenith Bank top trading as Nigeria’s capital market sheds N386.2bn in five hours
Shareholders in the Nigerian capital market lost N386.2 billion in investment following the dip in equity capitalization by -1.30 percent on Friday.
After five hours of business on the trading floor, the market capitalization crashed from N29.69 trillion to N29.31 trillion to push the bourse into bearish territory.
Similarly, the All-Share Index depreciated by 715.74 basis points to close at 53,804.46 ASI, down from the 54,520.2 achieved on Thursday.
Investors traded 172.90 million shares worth N3.76 billion in 3,077 deals on Friday.
This surpassed the 125.86 million shares valued at N3.60 billion that exchanged hands in 2,670 deals the previous day.
Wapic led the gainers’ list with a 9.76 percent rise in share price moving from N0.41kobo to N0.45kobo per share.
Tripple Gee gained N0.18kobo to move from N1.81kobo to N1.99kobo per share.
Living Trust’s share value was up by N0.13kobo to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.41kobo per share.
UPDC’s shares traded upward by 4.17 percent to rise from N0.96kobo to N1 per share.
Lasaco gained 4.08 percent to close at N1.02, above its opening price of N0.98kobo per share.
READ ALSO: NGX: Investors drop N134.2bn as FBN Holdings, BUA Cement top trading
Pharmadeko topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.21kobo to drop from N2.10kobo to N1.89kobo per share.
RT Briscoe’s share price dropped by 6.67 percent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.30kobo per share.
Airtel Africa lost N100 to end trading with N1560 from N1660 per share.
Fidelity Bank’s share dropped from N5.03 to N4.76kobo per share after losing N0.27kobo during trading.
FCMB lost N0.17kobo to drop from N4.45kobo to N4.28kobo per share.
FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 47.42 million shares valued at N561.22 million.
Zenith Bank traded 16.89 million shares worth N427 million.
Access Corp sold 13.59 million shares worth N125.68 million.
Fidelity Bank followed with 10.51 million shares valued at N52.24 million, while Transcorp traded 10.49 million shares valued at N12.70 million.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...