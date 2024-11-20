FCCPC issues alert on substandard sugar in Nigerian markets

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has raised alarm over the presence of substandard and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets, particularly in the South-West and North-East.

FCCPC spokesman, Ondaje Ijagwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the fake products are particularly smuggled brands from Brazil, including Grupo Moreno, Terous, USI S. Joao, Alvean, and Arapora Bionergia.

The statement read: “The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has uncovered the availability of substandard and unregistered sugar products”.

He said the products were smuggled through Nigeria’s porous borders, particularly from neighbouring countries including Cameroon and the Benin Republic.

The commission’s investigations revealed that the substandard sugar brands often lacked proper labelling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and mandatory NAFDAC registration.

It noted that smuggling, facilitated through porous borders with neighbouring countries such as Cameroon and Benin Republic, has exacerbated the problem, making enforcement and traceability difficult.

The FCCPC also highlighted the economic impact, noting that substandard imports create unfair competition.

READ ALSO: FCCPC backtracks on price regulation threat, vows to enforce fair competition laws

“The products, which failed to meet mandatory Vitamin A fortification requirements, pose serious health risks to consumers, undermine the integrity of the local sugar industry, and contribute to price manipulation that harms the market.

“Acting on a tip-off, FCCPC operatives conducted discreet investigations across the country, particularly in the South-West and the North-East.

“The investigations revealed that many of the identified sugar products lacked normal labelling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and the mandatory National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration. Even more concerning, most of the products were not fortified with Vitamin A, a critical nutrient essential for good vision, immune health, and overall well-being. The absence of this fortification exposes Nigerian consumers to serious health risks, including blindness and increased susceptibility to infections, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women.

“The FCCPC is also engaging with industry stakeholders to promote compliance with quality standards, protect local producers, and foster fair competition within the sugar market,” he stated.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now