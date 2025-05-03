FCCPC to Meta: Exit threat won’t stop you from paying $220m fine

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Saturday told the United States-based tech company. Meta Platforms Inc. to comply with Nigerian laws.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, had during the week threatened to shut down its operations in Nigeria over the huge fine imposed by the commission.

The FCCPC in July 2024 imposed a $220 million fine on the company over data privacy violations between May 2021 and December 2023.

In a statement issued. by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, the commission warned Meta that its threat to leave the country would not stop the payment of the fine.

It stressed that no company operating in the country is above the law.

The statement read: “Interestingly, Meta had been fined for similar breaches in Texas ($1.5b) and only recently was asked to pay $1.3 Billion for violating E.U. Data Privacy Rules.

“Elsewhere in India, South Korea, France and Australia, Meta had faced varying penalties for similar breaches. But Meta never resorted to the blackmail of threatening to exit those countries. They obeyed.

“The recent affirmation of FCCPC’s final order by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal requires Meta Parties to take steps to comply with Nigerian law, stop exploiting Nigerian consumers, change their practices to meet Nigerian standards and respect consumer rights, consistent with international best practices.”

“Threatening to leave Nigeria does not absolve Meta of liabilities for the outcome of a judicial process.”

