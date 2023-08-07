FCDA demolishes popular building materials market in Abuja

A popular building materials market located in Lugbe, a satellite town in Abuja, has been demolished by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The FCDA demolition team, which stormed the market on Monday morning, came with a combined team of security agents.

The market, which houses an assortment of businesses, sits under electricity transmission lines.

Read also: Comedian AY reacts after fire guts his Lagos home

Stall owners were seen scampering to save their wares from the approaching bulldozers brought by the FCDA demolition team to bring down the market.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that traders at the market have been given notices in times past but chose to neglect them.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now