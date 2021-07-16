FCMB appoints Olaiya as executive director

The Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank Limited have announced the appointment of Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olaiya as Executive Director, Risk & Compliance.

This, according to the bank follows the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The board of the bank had also recently announced the appointment of Yemisi Edun as the Managing Director of the bank, to replace it’s former MD, Adam Nuru.

The new executive director, Olaiya is a finance and risk management professional. Prior to her appointment, she was the Chief Risk Officer / Divisional Head Risk Management at FCMB, overseeing Enterprise Risk Management, Risk Policy, Credit Administration, Credit Underwriting and Monitoring.

She started her career as an auditor with KPMG, from where she moved to different roles in domestic operations, internal audit, business development, financial control, compliance and enterprise risk management in the banking industry.

She joined FCMB in 2016 from Sterling Bank, where she was the Acting Chief Risk Officer.

Mrs. Olaiya is an Accounting graduate of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

