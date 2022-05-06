Business
FCMB founder, Michael Balogun, splashes N24.5m on firm’s asset, as major investors up investment
The founder of FCMB, Michael Balogun, has acquired N24.5 million worth of stocks in the financial institution, while his investment company also increased its stake in the lender.
Balogun parted with the figure to purchase 7,000,000 shares on April 28, according to filing obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, while his property firm, Primrose Investment Limited, bought double.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Primrose acquired 14 million shares at the cost of N49 million, on the same day Balogun made his own asset purchase. Primrose has been increasing its stake in FCMB in the last two years.
Prior to the recent acquisition, Primrose held 1.01 billion shares, which gave the company 5.12% ownership of FCMB as of December 31, 2021 – a year before, the investment firm held 3.25% stake.
Read also: FCMB offerings meet customer and regulatory requirements —SON
However, Balogun and Primrose, which is the third largest stakeholder in FCMB, are not the only substantial investors busy on the lender’s exchange floor in the capital market to improve investment assets.
FCMB Trustees Limited FCMB ESOP invested N1.51 billion in the financial institution, in exchange for 432,330,102 shares, while Bluechip Holdings Limited purchased 7,000,000 shares for N24.5 million.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...