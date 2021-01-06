FCMB names Yemisi Edun acting MD following Adam Nuru’s forced leave

Following the forced leave embarked upon by the embattled Managing Director of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru, in the wake of an adultery and paternity scandal dogging him, the bank has named an acting Chief Executive Officer to take charge of affairs in the bank.

In a statement issued by the bank on Wednesday, the new acting MD is Yemisi Edun.

The statement says Edun will hold forte pending when the investigation into the Nuru scandal is finalised.

The statement adds that Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife, and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a CFA Charter holder.

She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A, and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte, a member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu, in 1987, with main focus in Corporate Finance activities.

She was also involved in audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions before joining FCMB in the year 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the bank.

