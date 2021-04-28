FCMB’s priceless gift of sight: over 300,000 Nigerians with eye defects benefit | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
FCMB’s priceless gift of sight: over 300,000 Nigerians with eye defects benefit
The yearly intervention, which started in 2009, is designed to combat cataracts and other eye defects that could lead to blindness among underprivileged adults and children across various communities in Nigeria. FCMB has sustained this programme for thirteencon
The FCMB Priceless Gift of Sight initiative has also raised awareness on the magnitude of the problems associated with cataract in Nigeria. The Bank’s support to address the problem has gone a long way to improve the socio-economic well-being of the over 300,000 beneficiaries and their respective families. In addition, the programme serves as an avenue for indigenous medical and para-medical personnel to build their capacity through the training offered by the team of doctors provided by TCF that conducts the exercise.
The surgeries involve treatment of cataract with inter-ocular lens implantation to those who would otherwise be unable to access quality and affordable surgeries. Modern surgical techniques, using state of the art equipment, are in use in all the designated hospitals.
The exercise also includes, screening of patients by trained para-medical staff in the communities, transporting patients to the hospitals, full ophthalmic and medical examination of patients prior to surgery and the eventual surgery performed by the surgeons.Other measures put in place by FCMB and the Foundation are admission of screened patients for between 2 and 3 days before surgery, observation of the patients for at least 24 hours post surgery, check-up on patients within six weeks after the surgery in their respective communities, and random post operative audit by independent ophthalmologists to confirm the efficiency of the surgery and state of health of the beneficiaries.
The Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo, explained that the Priceless Gift of Sight programme is a key aspect of the Bank’s CSR initiatives. According to him, “the importance of sight to the well-being of an individual and nation cannot be under-estimated. We are proud to sustain the execution of this initiative with Tulsi ChanraiFoundation, because it has continued to positively touch and transform the lives of thousands of people, homes, businesses and the entire society. There is no gift in the world better than giving sight to the visually impaired. We believe that all communities in which we operate should benefit from our presence through our contribution to their sustainable development. We hope to extend this programme to more communities and states soon’’.
Also speaking on the initiative, the Chief Operating Officer of Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, Mr. Shravan Kasam, said, “FCMB has been a long-standing partner with TCF under the Mission for Vision programme across Nigeria. The continued partnership for over a decade reiterates the Bank’s commitment to the society and is best demonstrated by the Gift of Sight to those who would have avoidably gone blind in their lifetime. The interest shown by FCMB in the programme and the impact on beneficiaries are highly commendable. The need to address avoidable visual impairment in Nigeria is huge. We look forward to scaling up the programme and bringing the benefits to many more who are in need”.
In his testimony, a beneficiary of the project in Kebbi state in 2015, Malam Labaran Danjo, commended FCMB and the Foundation for coming to his aid and thousands of others suffering from cataract through the Priceless Gift of Sight programme. The 52 year old farmer said, “for 13 years I battled with poor sight and at a point, it became so serious that I could barely see and my source of livelihood was affected. I lost hope of seeing again and this affected my farming and ability to cater for my family until I heard about this free eye surgery programme. I went through the necessary tests and the surgery which was very successful. Since then, my life and economic situation have become better”.
FCMB has a long history of community and human development intervention activities nationwide. The Bank’s CSR philosophy is centred on a commitment to the well-being of its customers and communities, while contributing to their sustainable development. Over the years, FCMB has fulfilled this philosophy by implementing several initiatives within its three CSR focal areas, which are Poverty Alleviation, Economic Empowerment and Environmental Sustainability.
For more information about FCMB, please visit www.fcmb.com.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation
Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Latest Tech News
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...