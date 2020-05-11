FCT: 14 health workers isolated after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient

No fewer than 10 doctors and nurses working at the Gwarinpa General Hospital, Abuja, have been asked by the FCTA to go into self-isolation after a patient who was being prepared for surgery tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report by the Punch, the patient at the Gwarinpa hospital had been admitted for intestinal obstruction and was to be wheeled into the theatre last Thursday when it was discovered that he had tested postive for the virus.

During his admission at the hospital, about 10 doctors and nurses on duty had contact with the patient “directly or indirectly”, the report added.

This comes days after the FCT Police Command threatened to seal all motor parks in the nation’s capital.

The command made the threat through its Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, over the failure of the operators of the parks to obey the order.

Ciroma stated this in Abuja while addressing operators of motor parks at the command, adding that motorists and travellers must adhere to the physical distancing directive as one of the measures to curb the transmission of COVID-19 across the territory.

According to him, most of the vehicles carry passengers in the night at the parks and leave before full activities of the day start. This, he described as a worrisome situation that was contributing to the spread of the disease.

