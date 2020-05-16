FCT confirms 7 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has confirmed 7 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections in Abuja.

This was confirmed in a Twitter post on Saturday by the FCTA which also said a total number of 78 patients have been discharged after showing full recovery.

The tweet by the FCTA reads in detail; “Seven (7) new cases in the FCT… Summary of COVID-19 in FCT as at May 15th, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 387. Total number of active cases: 302

“Total number of discharged patients -78 with 7 deaths recorded,” it added.

This came days after the Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) Administration stated that it had treated and discharged 12 more Coronavirus patients.

