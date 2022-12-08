FCT crushes 432 seized motorcycles

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) task force and joint enforcement team on Thursday crushed 432 commercial motorcycles confiscated for operating within the city centre and other prohibited areas.

The exercise which took place inside an open space at Lugbe car wash was supervised by officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and security personnel.

READ ALSO: Police restores normalcy in Abuja estate after Okada riders attack

The areas raided by the task force include the Bill Clinton interchange, Karon-Majiji, Kuchingoro, Piwoyi Junction near Shoprite mall, and Lugbe Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Others were the popular Lugbe car and the Police signboard along Airport Road in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now