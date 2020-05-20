FCT health workers to get outstanding salaries May 22

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, said on Wednesday all the health workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be paid their outstanding salaries on May 22.

Ahmed stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja.

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) in the FCT had threatened to embark on strike over non-payment of salaries.

The AGF blamed the delay in the payment of the salaries on technical challenges associated with the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) policy.

He also blamed the delay on incomplete information by some workers and laxity on the part of the consultant who had been fired.

Ahmed, however, said that all the issues had been resolved and the workers would be paid their salaries on or before May 22.

