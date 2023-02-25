FCT Labour Party chairman Onuigbo dies in his sleep on election day

Valentine Onuigbo, the Labour Party (LP) chairman in the Karshi district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is dead.

Reports say family members found him to have died in his sleep in the wee hours of Saturday.

The late Onuigbo coordinated the pre-election activities of the party in the FCT till late Friday and was said to have been eagerly awaiting the commencement of voting today (Saturday).

READ ALSO:Why Labour Party logo is missing from some ballot papers in Lagos

The body of the late Onuigbo has been deposited in Asokoro Hospital mortuary in the nation’s capital.

Supporters of the party have expressed sadness on social media over the demise of the Karshi chairman who transited to the great beyond on election day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now