FCT Looting: NEMA says it’s warehouse not looted, directs strengthening of security around it’s locations

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sunday, said the warehouse that was looted by residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) does not belong to it.

The agency made the clarification in a statement signed by Manzo Ezekiel, in the NEMA Press Unit, denying reports that its warehouse in Abuja was looted, while however sympathising with the owners of the affected warehouse.

The statement also added that the NEMA Director-General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, had instructed the strengthening of security at its zonal offices and warehouses nationwide, “to forestall any security breach at NEMA facilities”.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been drawn to media reports on Sunday alleging that the Agency’s warehouse was looted by some hoodlums in Abuja.

“This is to clarify that the looted warehouse does not belong to NEMA. However, the Agency sympathizes with the owners of the looted facility.

“To forestall any security breach at NEMA facilities, Director General Mustapha Habib Ahmed has directed Zonal Directors and Heads of Operations to strengthen security in and around the Agency’s offices and warehouses nationwide.”

The Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, has however, confirmed that the looted warehouse in Dei-Dei on Sunday belonged to it.

The spokesman of the ARD Secretariat, Zakari Aliyu, while making the confirmation, said the Secretary, had earlier visited the warehouse, where the residents had looted everything in the store and vandalised the place, removing the roofs and windows.

He added that the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, and the FCT Mandate Secretary, Agric Secretariat, Lawan Geidam, will again visit the facility on Monday where more detailed information will be given regarding the incident.

“We visited the scene of the incident this morning. We visited with the Secretary and some other officials of the Secretariat. So, by tomorrow, the Secretary I think with the Minister of State will pay another visit to that place. I am sure that a lot of information that will be useful will be provided.

“If you go there, there is nothing there. If you know that place, do you know that they removed the roof, and the windows inclusive, apart from the food items?”, he said.

