FCT Minister adamant, says no mosque will be opened for Sallah celebrations

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, on Wednesday insisted that mosques in FCT will remain shut.
The minister also vowed that he would not yield to any pressure to reopen them ahead of the festival
Bello said this at a meeting with Muslim and Christian leaders on Wednesday, explaining that the FCT authorities were guided by advice from medical experts and guidelines of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in its decision not to reopen places of worship.
A statement by the minister’s spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye, said: “Based on the guidance of medical experts and consultations with highest authority, the Presidential Task Force gave a decision and communication on the fact that all the measures approved two weeks ago be extended for another period of time to enable organisations, individuals and all of us plan for a gradual opening up of the society.
The statement further disclosed that the meeting acknowledged that the primary concern of all leaders and public officials was to “save lives and this involves monitoring very closely reports from the health authorities which indicate that after nine weeks of the pandemic and attempts to curtail its spread, not much has changed.
“The leaders of the religious organisations have agreed to work towards the eventual opening up of worship places at a time to be determined by the PTF.”
