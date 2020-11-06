FCT Minister inaugurates committee to assess losses from #EndSARS protests

The Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) has set up a committee to look into and assess losses and damages occasioned by the EndSARS protest which was later hijacked by hoodlums.

This was made known on Thursday when the FCTA Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello inaugurated an 18-member Ministerial Committee to assess losses and damages from the protests.

According to the FCTA Minister, members of the committee; “Have two weeks to visit and assess the extent of damage to individual and public properties and assign value, identify those affected and ascertain their losses, identify lives affected and assess the loss suffered, recommend level and modalities of compensation and advise the FCT Administration generally on measures to forestall future occurrences.”

READ ALSO: FCT Minister orders arrest of hoodlums who looted covid-19 palliatives warehouses

Members of the committee include; the Director, FCT Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Abass Idris as chairman and the Deputy Director Security in the FCTA, Abdullateef Bello as Secretary.

Other members of the newly inaugurated committee are members of the Ministerial Committee including representatives of the FCT traditional Institutions, security agencies, mass media, the Chairmen of AMAC and Bwari Area Councils and relevant departments of the FCTA.

Join the conversation

Opinions