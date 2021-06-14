FCT Police arrest 19-year-old, four other youths for kidnapping | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested a 19-year-old, Abdul Alhassan, and four other youths, who are suspected of involvement in kidnapping in Abuja.

The 19-year-old and Lawal Abdullahi, 25, was arrested in connection with kidnappings in the Tunga-Maje area of the FCT, while Usman Musa, 20; Bello Musa, 21; and Haruna Alhassan, 22, were suspected members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate that abduct people in the Tungan-Maje, Bwari and Kwali-Kuje areas in FCT.

Their arrest was confirmed by the command’s spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, who said the suspects confessed to the crime.

Read also: FCT Police denies assault on Sowore, slams media reports

According to her, about N1,275,000 were paid as ransom, three wristwatches, and mobile phones were recovered from Musa, Bello, and Haruna, while a mobile phone was recovered from Abdullahi and Alhassan.

Yusuf said, “One Usman Musa, 20; Bello Musa, 21; and Haruna Alhassan, 22, were arrested by police operatives from the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad during an intelligence-led operation.

“Exhibits recovered from them are the sum of N1,275,000 paid as ransom by their victims, three mobile phones, charms, three wristwatches, and two caps.”

By Victor Uzoho…

Join the conversation

Opinions