FCT Police Command arrests policeman who shot and killed 52-yr-old man

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has arrested a policeman who shot and killed one Solomon Eze, 52, at Karimo on Sunday 10th May 2020 at about 6:00 pm.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer in a statement said that the unnamed police officer has been arrested and he is currently in detention helping the police with more information about the incident.

The FCT PPRO said; “The Policeman identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested and he is currently in detention.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure members of the public that the Command will be transparent in its investigation and the findings will be made public”, he added.

According to reports, the incident led to scores of residents of Karmo community to embark on protests on Monday as they threatened to set ablaze a Police station in the community.

