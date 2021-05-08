 FCT Police confirm death of officer during Shiites protest, arrest 49 | Ripples Nigeria
FCT Police confirm death of officer during Shiites protest, arrest 49

1 hour ago

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that an officer was stabbed to death by members of the disbanded Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the officer identified as Ezekiel Adama was stabbed during the IMN protests that turned violent on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the FCT, Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Mrs Yusuf said that the deceased deployed to restore calm during protest by members of the disbanded islamic movement, was killed by one of the protesters.

She said that the command had successfully restored calm, after professionally, dispersing the violent protesters at Berger round-about, Abuja.

READ ALSO: FCT Police denies rescuing or arresting 115 young mothers in Abuja human milk factory

The PPRO said the protesters went on a rampage, destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens, but the police succeeded in restoring calm at Berger Roundabout after “professionally dispersing a violent protest by the proscribed IMN.”

“Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers using dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, sharp knives, etc,

“Sadly, one of the police officers, ASP Adama Ezekiel, deployed to restore calm during the violent protest, paid the supreme price as a result of the brutal attack where he was stabbed by one of the irate protesters.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Bala Ciroma, wishes to commiserate with the family of the deceased officer who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.”

The PPRO added that 49 members of the movement had been arrested and would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of an investigation.

She urged residents of the FCT to remain calm and law-abiding and pledged the unwavering commitment of the command to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

