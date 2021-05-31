FCT Police denies assault on Sowore, slams media reports | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
FCT Police denies assault on Sowore, slams media reports
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has disclosed that Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow, was not shot as being speculated in some sections of social media.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
She said the clarification followed a viral message in some sections of the social media, purporting that Sowore was shot by a female assistant commissioner of police at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.
The report said Sowore was allegedly shot during a protest at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.
“There is no record of such incident as at the time of this report,” she said.
“Police operatives had professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite a public disturbance.
“The protesters were resisted by police operatives to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order,” the statement reads.
She also urged FCT residents to remain calm and law-abiding and pledged the commitment of the command to protect lives and property within the FCT.
By Mayowa Oladeji
