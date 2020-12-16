FCT records 305 fresh cases of COVID-19

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has recorded no fewer than 305 fresh cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease which has fast spread across the country and has claimed many lives.

This was contained in the latest update provided on Tuesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which recorded a drastic increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria.

The NCDC in its latest update on its Twitter page confirmed 758 new cases bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to 74,132.

In the update, the FCT had the highest number of cases at 305, followed by Lagos, Kaduna, Bauchi and Gombe with 152, 103, 44, 35 and 31 cases, respectively.

According to the NCDC, other states recorded are as follows: “Rivers-17, Sokoto-15, Kwara-13, Kano-9, Ebonyi-8, Ogun-5, Osun-5, Oyo-4, Edo-4, Anambra-4, Bayelsa-2, Ekiti-1 and Taraba-1”.

This came after Ripples Nigeria reported that the administration of the FCTA spent a whopping N28.5 billion in response measures, according to Mohammed Musa Bello.

