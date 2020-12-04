Latest Politics Top Stories

FCT records highest daily covid-19 figures, as 123 patients test positive

December 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has recorded the highest positive cases of Covid-19 thus far with no fewer than 123 patients testing positive for the deadly virus which has fast spread across the country.

This is according to the latest figures provided by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) which revealed that fourteen states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported new infections.

The breakdown of the figures provided by the NCDC informed that the FCT recorded the highest number of cases with 123 followed by Lagos, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Rivers with 106, 72, 14, and, 5, respectively.

READ ALSO: We spent N28.5bn on COVID-19 response —FCT minister

Th figures of other states aside the FCT and Lagos provided by the NCDC were Oyo, 7; Bayelsa, 5; Taraba, 4; and Sokoto, 1.

The tweet read: @343 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: “FCT-123, Lagos-106, Kaduna-72, Nasarawa -14, Rivers-5, Bauchi-4, Imo-4, Ogun-4, Ekiti-3, Edo-2, Oyo -2, Plateau-2, Akwa Ibom-1, Kano-1.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */