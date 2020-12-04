FCT records highest daily covid-19 figures, as 123 patients tests positive

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has recorded the highest positive cases of Covid-19 thus far with no fewer than 123 patients testing positive for the deadly virus which has fast spread across the country.

This is according to the latest figures provided by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) which revealed that fourteen states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported new infections.

The breakdown of the figures provided by the NCDC informed that the FCT recorded the highest number of cases with 123 followed by Lagos, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Rivers with 106, 72, 14, and, 5, respectively.

Th figures of other states aside the FCT and Lagos provided by the NCDC were Oyo, 7; Bayelsa, 5; Taraba, 4; and Sokoto, 1.

The tweet read: @343 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: “FCT-123, Lagos-106, Kaduna-72, Nasarawa -14, Rivers-5, Bauchi-4, Imo-4, Ogun-4, Ekiti-3, Edo-2, Oyo -2, Plateau-2, Akwa Ibom-1, Kano-1.”

