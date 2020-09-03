FCT schools ready for reopening –Principals

Principals of secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have said students can now resume as the schools are in total compliance with Covid-19 measures.

The president, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), FCT chapter, Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, said this during the distribution of 10,000 units of three-in-one protective equipment against COVID-19 for students across the FCT at Government Secondary School, Garki, Abuja.

He pointed out that with the safety measures put in place, no student in FCT will contract the deadly virus.

Mr Abdulkarim stressed that Covid-19 pose no threat as school management have shown their readiness to resume by abiding by the Covid-19 guidelines.

“Coronavirus is not a threat to FCT schools because the principals have braced up for reopening of schools, especially with the necessary provisions by the administration.

“We are happy and set for commencement of classes because the FCT Administration, through the Education Secretariat has provided all the necessary medical materials needed to ensure safety in the schools,” he said.

He added that items received from donations included face masks, sanitizers and face shields.

