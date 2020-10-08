FCT schools to reopen October 11

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, on Thursday directed schools in the nation’s capital to resume on October 11.

The minister, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said boarding students would resume on October 11 while academic activities would begin in all the schools on October 12.

Bello added that guidelines for the reopening of the schools would soon be released and the academic calendar would cover the third term that was left due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He revealed that the FCT did not record any case when the schools were reopened for students in exit classes.

The minister expressed optimism that officials would ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols once the schools reopen.

