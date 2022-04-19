FCT seals Defence Ministry, five others over refusal to pay N10bn waste debt

The FCT Administration, on Tuesday sealed the Ministry of Defemce, Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Character Commission and Merit House Maitama over N10 billion waste collection debt owed Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).

The Director of AEPB Mr Osilama Briamah, said the board provided waste management and other environmental services for their service providers and they refused to pay.

He explained that the board had huge amount laying without response from the defaulters.

“We try to negotiate to have a better way to achieve results but there was no positive response, we have given them payment plan but many of them refused to take this opportunity serious.

“The board then resort to legal means to recover the debts. The board obtained court orders to seal the premises.

“The exercise which has just begun will cover all public and private offices owing the board,’’ he said.

A senior magistrate court sitting in Wuse II, Abuja had served the defendants with summons to appear before the court on March 30, but they failed to honour the court.

The breakdown of the debts showed that Federal Ministry of Education owed N25,838,275, Federal Ministry of Defense –N17,220,775.00 and Federal Character Commission, N10,128,906.25.

Read also: Government offices, hotels risk closure over N10 billion debts

Others include Civil Service Commission-N2,451,649.50, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, N21,683,750.00, Federal Ministry of Health N14,204,843.75.

Also owing are; Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, N19,222,287.50, Federal Ministry of Works, N9,998,625.00 and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps Wuse,N16,583,031.25.

Speaking, Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, said the operation followed the initiative put together by the FCT Minister and the FCTA Permanent Secretary to recover debts owed the board.

Attah stated that the FCT Administration was worried about the huge amount being owed FCTA.

“FCT Administration needs enough fund to build infrastructure and keep the city running. The administration has decided to go after the Ministries, Parastatal Agencies and Private individuals.

“We cannot wait to see government money tie down, it is wrong for people not to pay for services rendered,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now