FCT treats, discharges 12 more Coronavirus patients

The Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) Administration has treated and discharged 12 more Coronavirus patients.
In a post on its Twitter account, @OfficialFCTA, it said the patients were discharged the isolation and treatment centre in FCT after they tested negative for the dreaded virus.
With the development, 65 patients have recovered from the virus in FCT.
“TWELVE (12) NEW DISCHARGED IN THE FCT
“Twelve (12) #COVID19 patients have been discharged from the Isolation & Treatment Centre in the FCT after their subsequent tests returned Negative.
“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 65 as at May 12, 2020,” the tweet read.
