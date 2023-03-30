FCTA begins demolition of structures on waterways to forestall flood

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun demolition of structures built along waterways in Abuja.

The FCTA Director of Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, who said this on Thursday during an inspection of flood-prone areas, noted that the demolition exercise was part of proactive measures adopted by the administration to prevent flood in the capital city.

He noted that all sector monitors have been directed to present a list of constructions in waterways for immediate demolition, while calling on the residents to stop building on waterways.

Recall that Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), had disclosed that over 24,000 residents and 131 structures in the FCT were affected by flood in 2022.

Galadima said: “What we are doing here is as a result of an outing with my management team, where we spotted these developments across the flood plain in Mabushi district, which we have to remove.

READ ALSO: FCTA crushes 1,500 seized motorcycles

“We need to be more proactive. That’s why we went round some districts of the city, and we noticed some of these developments across flood plains.

“We are aware that the federal capital territory (FCT) Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has inaugurated sensitisation on flooding.

“In line with this, we are going to identify these locations and start removing the structures before the rains begin fully.

“So it is an ongoing exercise, we will keep moving round, take notes and remove where necessary.

“We have seen the floods and other natural disasters, and their consequences across the globe.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now