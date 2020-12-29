FCTA charges business owners to comply with COVID-19 protocols

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday, charged business owners in the city to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Head of Media and Public Enlightenment of the FCT COVID-19 task force, Ikharo Attah, stated this while monitoring compliance with the protocols at some shopping malls and business premises across the city.

He said the FCTA would not hesitate to shut down shopping malls, farmers’ market in the Maitama area of the city and other business outlets that failed to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

Other places visited by the task force were the Jabi Lake Mall, Novera Shoprite Mall along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road and some business outlets at Wuse and Maitama Districts.

Attah said: “From what we observed, there is high compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by customers and visitors to these malls and business premises. Sadly, same cannot be said of the workers and operators of shops and other businesses in the malls.

“A situation in which owners of shops and their workers believed that the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols are for customers and visitors is highly unacceptable. The health protocols are for all to observe.”

