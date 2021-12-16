Metro
FCTA crushes 1,500 seized motorcycles
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has crushed 1,500 seized motorcycles in the nation’s capital.
The Head of Directorate, FCT Road Traffic Services, Wadata Bodinga, who disclosed this to journalists during the exercise on Thursday, said the motorcycles were used for criminal activities in the city.
He added that the motorcycles were seized from commercial operators between January and June.
Bodinga said: “We have begun the crushing of seized motorcycles that have been duly forfeited by the court of law.
“There are about 1,500 of them crushed as there are about 600 motorcycles that are undergoing the process of forfeiture. We would also follow the same procedure with these ones.
READ ALSO: FCTA demolishes 2,000 illegal structures in Abuja
“We believe this would serve as a deterrent to people who have refused to follow the rules guiding the operation of motorcycles in the FCT.”
The FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, who spoke with journalists during the exercise, said: “These motorcycles are being used to commit most of the crimes, especially kidnapping, banditry, even within the city centres. They always use these motorcycles as getaways and that is why we are crushing them.
“This would help reduce the crime rate seriously. When they are caught they would be made to face the law and their motorcycles would be crushed.”
