FCTA demolishes 2,000 illegal structures in Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday demolished about 2,000 illegal structures in the Mpape community.
The Chairman of the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said in a statement the exercise was aimed at sanitising the community.
He added that illegal structures on the roadside were obstructing human and vehicular movement in the area.
Attah said: “Mpape demolition was requested by the residents and landlords who came to FCTA and asked the Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello, to come and clear the road corridors.
READ ALSO: Patience Jonathan’s property reportedly demolished by FCTA in Abuja
“So, what we are doing is in line with the request of the people who want the road corridors to be reclaimed so that there will be ease of movement. As a responsible government, we responded to the cries of the people.
“The sanitation and demolition were long overdue and were targeted at the roadside shanties and other unapproved buildings causing obstruction along the road
“We gave them enough notice, but many of them were basking in the euphoria that nobody can clear Mpape.”
