FCTA demolishes luxury estate for building code violations

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has torn down sections of Citiscape Villa, a high-end residential estate in Abuja’s Guzape District, for illegal construction on waterways and green areas.

Led by Abuja Metropolitan Management Council Coordinator Felix Obuah, enforcement officials carried out the demolition on Monday after the developer repeatedly ignored warnings.

Obuah accused the estate developers of illegally converting drainage paths and green zones into plots sold to buyers, violating approved building plans.

“The developer turned waterways and green areas into plots and sold them to unsuspecting buyers,” Obuah stated. “He clearly went against the building approval that was given.”

He emphasized that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike would not tolerate actions undermining the city’s development.

“The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, will not allow anyone to sabotage developmental efforts in the city,” he declared.

Obuah also warned that any government official found complicit in the illegal development would face disciplinary action.

Mukhtar Galadima, Director of the Department of Development Control, said the developer disregarded multiple stop-work orders before the demolition.

“The developer ignored several stop-work notices served on him,” Galadima said, adding that authorities have intensified monitoring to curb further violations.

The estate’s developer, Kadiri Ogbaidi, acknowledged the infractions but partly blamed residents for building on restricted areas.

“You know it is an estate, so we have approval for the entire estate. But there have been many infractions here, mostly from our subscribers, whom we are responsible for. So, we won’t deny any wrongdoing. We take responsibility,” Ogbaidi said.

He pleaded for a two-week grace period to self-demolish the illegal structures.

“We will remove every infraction here as specified by the authority. And we will take them out ourselves. We will bear the cost. So, we just appeal that the authority should allow us at least two weeks. We will start breaking them down,” he said.

Ogbaidi insisted that the estate had previously complied with regulations.

“We will take them down ourselves. We have been law-abiding, and we have never had issues with the authority before.”

The FCTA has vowed to continue strict enforcement against unauthorized developments in the capital.

