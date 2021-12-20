FCTA may enforce covid-19 vaccination among residents

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed an imminent mandate aimed at enforcing the COVID-19 vaccination amongst residents.

This was made known by the Secretary of FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Abubakar Tafida, during a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

“Regrettably, a lot of people are not bothered about going to get the vaccines.

”We have over 320 teams working within the FCT, providing vaccination but a lot of people are not receiving the vaccines.

“It has been proven that when you are fully vaccinated it prevents infection and even if one, it limits the severity of the virus.

”We may have to implement the National Vaccination Mandate, where people will be prevented from going into public spaces, offices, or other strategic places if they don’t present evidence of vaccination.

”And this especially refers to our colleagues, the public servants and the rest,” Tafida said.

The secretary urged those who took their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have forgotten or are reluctant to go for the second dose to do so.

”About three or four weeks ago, we noticed the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and subsequently, we concluded that we may be heading into the Fourth Wave of COVID-19 pandemic in FCT.

“The FCT recorded 84 cases as of Sunday and that takes us to the cumulative cases so far recorded in FCT since the first wave to about 24,861.

” And out of the number, 23,391 people have discharged with a cumulative death of 224.

” As it is now we have a total of 1,246 active cases. We have additional 13 cases in the past 24 hours. In terms of people or cases on admission, we have a total of 105.

“92 are in the doom while 13 of them are at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada,” he said.

The secretary enjoined the public to continue to adhere to the nonpharmacologic preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing of facemask, and regular hand washing or use of hand sanitizer.

He also implored all stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders as well as security agencies to encourage people to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

