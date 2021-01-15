Latest Metro

FCTA orders schools in Abuja to resume January 18

January 15, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday directed all schools in the city to resume academic activities on January 18.

The Acting Secretary and Director of Administration and Finance in the FCTA, Leramoh Abdulrazaq, gave the directive in a statement issued at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting held on Friday.

He said: “The FCT Education Secretariat has directed all schools in FCT to resume accordingly.

READ ALSO: FCT issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for religious centres, others

Abdulrazaq directed all heads of schools in the FCT to ensure total compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by staff and students.

Schools across the country are expected to resume from the Christmas and New Year holiday on January 18.

However, the Edo State government on Friday shifted the resumption of schools in the state to February 1 over the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Opinions

