FCTA seals FIRS office, Access Bank branch, Total fuel station over ground rent debt

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) sealed off several high-profile properties in Abuja, including a branch of Access Bank and a Total petrol station in Wuse Zone 6, due to decades-long ground rent arrears.

The FCTA also moved against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) office in Abuja, enforcing similar measures over unpaid dues.

Official records reveal that the Access Bank property is officially allocated to Rana Tahir Furniture Nigeria Limited, not directly to the bank. A letter dated March 13, 2025, and signed by the Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, outlined the government’s position.

“The Minister of Federal Capital Territory has in the exercise of powers conferred on him under the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978, Cap. L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, revoked your rights, interests and privileges over Plot No. 2456 within Wuse I, Cadastral Zone A02, Abuja,” the letter read.

The document cited the property’s persistent default in paying annual ground rents as the basis for the revocation. “The revocation is in view of your continued contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the Right of Occupancy by failing to pay the annual ground rents due on the property for Thirty-Four (34) years,” it stated.

These enforcements are part of a broader campaign to recover unpaid ground rents from property owners across the FCT. Officials stressed that repeated notices and warnings have been issued since 2023, urging allottees to settle their debts to avoid sanctions.

 

Opinions

