24 hours after Wike vowed to fight on, FCTA seals PDP secretariat over unpaid rent

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday sealed Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja over accumulated unpaid ground and tenancy rent.

The action, the FCTA stated, was part of a wider enforcement move targeting thousands of property owners who have failed to meet financial obligations to the FCTA for several years.

The development is coming about 24 hours after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike declared his withdrawal from all previously reached agreements aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis within the PDP, pledging to continue the struggle until justice is achieved.

In a personally signed statement on Sunday titled “PDP Crisis: My Position,” Wike expressed concerns over what he described as consistent breaches of agreed resolutions, specifically blaming Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for fueling the party’s internal problems.

Though a prominent member of the opposition PDP, Wike serves under the administration the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The sealing of the iconic building, widely recognized as the operational base of Nigeria’s main opposition party, sparked protests and confusion among party members and staff.

Eyewitnesses reported a brief standoff between FCTA officials and PDP staff, which led to a temporary unsealing of the premises to allow occupants to retrieve vehicles and personal belongings.

The building was later resealed under official supervision.

The action followed last week’s announcement by the FCTA to reclaim 4,794 properties across prime districts of the capital city, including Asokoro, Maitama, Wuse, Garki, Guzape, and the Central Area.

According to officials, some of the affected properties have not had ground rent paid for up to 43 years.

At a Friday press briefing, senior FCTA officials, including the Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze; Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima; and the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, declared that enforcement would begin on Monday without regard to the status or ownership of the properties involved.

“The ownership of the revoked 4,794 properties has reverted to the FCTA. Beginning Monday, the government will begin to exercise its rights of ownership. This will be done strictly in accordance with extant laws and without exception,” Galadima stated.

He added that affected buildings would be sealed and their access restricted pending further decisions from the administration on their future use or reassignment.

Responding to concerns that some affected property owners had sought legal recourse, Nwankwoeze clarified that no court injunction currently restrains the FCTA from enforcing the revocations.

“We are acting within the ambit of the law,” he affirmed.

The revocations stemmed from a March 18 announcement that identified 8,375 land titles in arrears, out of which 4,794 were officially revoked.

Those affected were given a 21-day window to settle their debts or risk forfeiture.

“We are currently compiling records of compliance and non-compliance. Once this process is complete, the government will take necessary steps based on the findings,” Nwankwoeze said.

The enforcement is part of a broader effort by the FCTA to sanitize land administration and boost internally generated revenue.

But for the PDP, whose national secretariat now sits under official lock and seal, the move presents both a logistical and political blow amid growing conversations about opposition preparedness for the 2027 general elections.

However, no official statement has yet been issued by the PDP leadership on the development.

