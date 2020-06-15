FCTA shuts down popular mall, arraigns 3 persons for hosting Naira Marley concert

Latest Life's Blog

June 15, 2020
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has shut down a popular mall in the capital city for staging a concert headlined by controversial musician, Naira Marley and ex-BBNaija housemate KimOprah, on Saturday.

Three others identified as Lukas Omotosho, Franklin Ogene and Maya Ekah were also arraigned following a court order signed by Magistrate Idayat Akanni dated June 14, 2020, for hosting the concert in violation of the social restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

They were arraigned before the mobile court in Suit Number, MC/CR/COVID-19/3/2020 but the case was adjourned till June 25 for further hearing.

The court also ordered the sealing of the Jabi Lake Mall for two weeks for violating the dusk to dawn curfew and the ban on social gathering in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

Recall that the singer in a viral video on Sunday was seen in a gathering of more than twenty people.

It was learnt the concert was supposed to be a drive-in with guests in their cars but from the online video, social-distancing rules were broken.

The concert by Marley also raised eyebrows on social media platform, Twitter as Nigerians questioned authorities for allowing such crowd despite increasing cases of COVID-19 in country.

