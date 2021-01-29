FCTA to fully implement COVID-19 regulations

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday declared its readiness to fully implement the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the FCTA Conference Hall in Abuja.

The COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 was put in place by the Federal Government to protect Nigerians following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The minister said the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 are binding on all Nigerians, adding that violation of the protocols is a punishable offence in Nigeria.

She added that the ministry would ensure the effective use of the mobile court system for trial of offenders.

Aliyu said: “Given the peculiarity of the FCT as an annex of the presidency, the FCT Administration is committed to the full implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

READ ALSO: FCTA charges business owners to comply with COVID-19 protocols

“It is our belief that this agrees with the role of government to provide direction, lead the way and spur collective citizen action to build Nigeria of our collective desires.

“If there is anything we have learnt in the fight against COVID-19 this far, it is the realisation that working together, we can conquer any challenges that threaten our collective well-being.

“Let us keep up this conquering spirit as we strive to build a safe and prosperous nation for all.

“No doubt, with our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saved many lives.

“We will continue to remain grateful to all those that have supported and are supporting us in this battle that we continue to wage in our resolve to defeat our common enemy, COVID-19.”

Join the conversation

Opinions