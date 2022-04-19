Fear grips Anambra as gunmen abduct five wedding guests

No fewer than five guests returning from a traditional wedding ceremony have been abducted in Anambra.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer of the Police.

According to him, security personnel had swung into action in order to secure the safe release of the victims.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the victims were abducted around 10pm while returning from a traditional wedding ceremony.

“The guests (names withheld) were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 10.00 p.m. on the Akpo – Nkpologwu road in Aguata Local Area of Anambra.

“About 15 of the guest were returning to the hotel from Achina, venue of the marriage, in a convoy of three vehicles when they ran into the abductors, but only the first car was able to escape.

“The gunmen asked all the ladies to go and took five of the men away after shooting into the air,” a credible source confirmed.

As of the time of filing the report, the victims have not been able to make contact with their families, neither had the abductors.

