Business
Fear grips investors, as Twitter stocks crash after Elon Musk pulls out of acquisition deal
Twitter share slumped on Monday following Elon Musk’s decision to terminate his offer to acquire the social media company.
The billionaire cited breach of agreement as reason for pulling out.
As at the time of this report, Ripples Nigeria understands Twitter’s share was down -5.10%, selling at $36.81 on the exchange floor, in contrast to the $38.79 it closed Friday’s session with.
The sell off came on the heels of Musk cancelling the $44 billion acquisition deal after a long disagreement over the percentage of bot accounts in the monetised daily active users (mDAU).
Monday’s dip reflects how investors negatively reacted to report of the deal falling through. They engaged in a sell off out of fear that the share would fall as a ripple effect from the termination.
Read also:Jeff Bezos loses N1.34tn, as Elon Musk opens N35.78tn gap lead on richest person list
The bears knocked the market capitalisation of Twitter down, with the company now valued at $28.13 billion, -36% below Musk‘s offering price. It was valued around $30 billion prior to Musk’s 100% offer in third week of April.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Mike Ringler, Musk’s lawyer, said, “Twitter has not complied with its contractual obligations”, adding that, “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information,” hence his reason to terminate the deal.
However, Twitter’s board has vowed to take Musk to court, to compel him to live up to the acquisition agreements, one of which is the break fee, which stipulates that any party who walks away from the deal would pay a sum of $1 billion.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...