Fear grips Ogun community as mob storms police cell, burns two people

Oja-Odan community in the Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State was thrown into fear recently as a mob broke into a police station’s cell and set two suspected ritualists ablaze.

This came after the two people identified as Idowu Afolabi and Johnson Adebiyi were said to have been apprehended by some youths with fresh human parts in the area.

According to reports reaching our correspondent, the two people, who were handed over to the police, were immediately detained at the police station.

Some hours later, some youths who seemed uncomfortable with the decision of the police to detain the suspects mobilized themselves to the police station and demanded that the criminals be released to them.

In a phone conversation with a resident, Fatai Aliyu, Ripples Nigeria gathered that the police refused to release the suspects to the youths who eventually broke into the cell, took out the suspected ritualists and burnt them to death.

He said, “We got the shocking news that two people were caught with human parts very close to where I live. The next thing was some people teamed up and marched to the police station.”

As of the time of filing this report, no comment has been made available to the public by the police command in the state on the incident.

