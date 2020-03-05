Fear of coronavirus forced me to adjust birthday programme – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Thursday the fear of contracting the deadly coronavirus compelled him to adjust his 83rd birthday programme.

The ex-President stated this while addressing well-wishers at the birthday celebration held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said: “When we were thinking of this celebration, two programmes came to mind.

“One was to see what Asian countries have done to make their continent become what they have become, for instance, Malaysia, which was worse than us when we got independence; South Korea which was below us and Vietnam which was plunged into series of wars.

READ ALSO: Court adjourns hearing in Maina’s assets forfeiture suit till April 1

“We would have spent the day before yesterday and yesterday to really consider how the Asians have risen to greatness.

“And what lessons we could learn from them but because of coronavirus, that programme was shelved. Some of them were not able to make it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions