Fear of IPOB attack responsible for low voters’ turnout in Anambra polls —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that the lingering fear of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was responsible for the low turnout of voters during the Anambra governorship elections held on Saturday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the elections was declared inconclusive due to lack of activity in some local government areas.

This state of affairs was explained by Sam Egwu, INEC’s Supervising Residence Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State, during an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

“There is a whole state of fear that has been created by the politics of agitation for a separate state in this part of the country.

“IPOB has been able to enforce the sit-at-home order over time. So the fear of IPOB has become the beginning of wisdom.

“We have had a problem with extremely low voter turnout. The voter turnout, I think, if you are scientific in terms of what we are seeing in many local governments, you are actually dealing with less than 25 percent voter turnout, and this is not really good for our democracy,” he said.

