Fear-stricken Boko Haram fighters seeking relevance through propaganda – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army said on Friday the Boko Haram terrorists have resorted to cheap propaganda to seek relevance following their inability to carry out attacks in the country.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said attacks on soft targets had previously been the terrorists’ strategy to assert relevance in the eyes of the public.

He added that fear has gripped the terrorists as a result of the sustained and well coordinated bombardments of the hideouts by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

The spokesman said the current operation had exerted so much pressure on the terrorists and their sympathisers, adding that their only available weapon was cheap and uncoordinated propaganda.

Nwachukwu said the terrorists had lost the capacity to remain in the fight leading to their recent surrender to troops in different locations in the North-East.

He said: “They are leaving behind a few diehards that will undoubtedly be eliminated by the highly spirited troops of OPHK in no distant future.”

“A video released by the Boko Haram to portray a lavish lifestyle in their so-called fortress is simply a psychological strategy deployed to attract impressionable youths and unsuspecting individuals.

“A cursory look at the video revealed an amateur work of doctored old clips and images from different backgrounds, skewed with blurred imageries that are incoherent and illogical.

“The incontrovertible reality is that the group is facing imminent destruction and extinction.

“Contrary to the false impression they attempt to project of a blissful life in their enclaves, the true situation in their evil enclave is one of hunger, disease, brutality, high level of immorality, and the constant fear of military offensives.

“This is largely responsible for the terrorists’ turning in their arms in droves as the gallant troops of OPHK are rendering their enclaves uninhabitable with fierce offensives.”

The army claimed on Thursday that at least 100 insurgents had surrendered to troops in the North-East in the last few days.

