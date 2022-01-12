February date for national convention sacrosanct – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday rejected the reports on the postponement of its national convention.

The National Secretary of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, who made the clarification in a statement in Abuja, said the February date for the national convention was sacrosanct.

He lamented that faceless authors and sponsors of fake news were bent on causing confusion in the party.

The statement read: “The faceless authors and sponsors of fake news on APC activities, in this case, the planned National Convention are simply bent on causing confusion and fomenting crisis through misinformation. We should not enable them.

“As a focus-driven, process-oriented political party, the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni will not be distracted by self-serving antics of these sponsors of fake news. The APC Caretaker Committee is already embarking on nationwide consultations with party stakeholders to prepare the ground for a rancour-free National Convention. To this end, the sub-committee on budgeting and other substructures will be set up in due course.

“Finally, the party notes and appreciates the continued support of well-meaning members and leaders as the APC Caretaker Committee undertakes the immediate task of addressing contestations within the party, litigations, fallouts of recently-conducted congresses and generally reposition the party ahead of the National Convention.”

