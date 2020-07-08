FEC approves N108bn for road projects in four states

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N108 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of road projects in four states of the federation.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the seventh virtual meeting of the council in Abuja, said the projects were located in Adamawa, Borno, Enugu and Rivers States.

He said the council approved an augmentation of existing contract by N25 billion for the completion of the Lokponta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway.

The minister said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented two memoranda.

“The first one was to aid the completion of the Lokponta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway.

“It was the augmentation of an existing contract by N25 billion and the council approved that augmentation.”

Fashola said the council also approved the award of three different roads.

“The first is Dikwa-Marte-Monguno road for N60.273 billion and the Numan road linking Borno and Adamawa for N15.527 billion.

“The third is for Gombi-Biu linking Adamawa and Borno also for N7.643 billion,” he added.

Also at the briefing, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the council approved an agreement between the Kaduna Polytechnic (KADPOLY) and an investor to renovate 18 blocks of students’ hostels.

He said the contract which is a 15-year concession at the cost of N744.264 million is under a Renovate Operate, Maintain, and Transfer (ROMT) arrangement.

