FEC approves N19bn for FCT, aviation projects | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved over N19 billion for various projects for the Ministries of Transportation, Aviation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and FCT, Muhammed Bello made these known at the end of the Council meeting which was chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja on Wednesday, March 31.

The Minister of Information said the five memos presented by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, were approved by the Council.

He said the approvals included N639 million for modular tamping machine for the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), N247 million for procurement of a rig-stacker for the National Inland Waterway Authority, and N166 billion for two power cars to be used on the narrow gauge by the NRC.

The Council also approved N3.5 billion for the removal of wrecks along the Badagry Creek from Tincan Island to Navy Town in Lagos State as well as N902 million for the construction of 1000 sitting capacity international conference centre for the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, Zaria, Kaduna state.

“The first memo is actually a memo in which the minister sought the approval of Council for the award of contract for the design, manufacture, supply testing and commissioning of one modular tamping machine at the sum of N639,150,932 for the use of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. The machine is for immediate use in Agbor, Delta.

Read also: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Buhari’s absence

“The second memo was a memo asking for Council’s approval for the award of contract for the procurement of one rig-stacker, in the sum of N247,062,708. This is for the benefit of the National Inland Waterway Authority.

“The third memo is one seeking Council’s approval for the award of contract for the design, manufacture, testing, and commissioning of two power cars to be used on the narrow gauge by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, at a sum of N1.662 billion.

“There’s another memo by the Minister of Transportation, which sought Council’s approval for the award of contract for the removal of wrecks along the Badagry Creek from Tincan Island to Navy Town Lagos State, in the sum of N3,587,955,266.40 and it’s supposed to be completed within 25 months.

“This contract will benefit the National Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

“Finally, the Minister of Transportation sought Council’s approval for the award of contract for the construction of a 1000 sitting capacity international conference centre for the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, in the sum of N902,329,463.33,’’ Lai said.

In his remarks, Sirika said that the Council approved N10.5billion for the provision of Airport Management Solution for the international airports of Abuja, and that of Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu

He said the approved amount included 7.5per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) while the project would be completed in 12 months.

The minister said: “Today in Council, the Ministry of Aviation had a memorandum that was approved and this is a contract for the provision of Airport Management Solution for the international airports of Abuja, and that of Lagos and Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu. It is awarded in the sum of N10,594,057,618.20.

“This Airport Management Solution was earlier being provided only in Lagos and Abuja. This is now extended to all the five airports and what it will be doing; one is common use terminal equipment, which is cute systems that are required for sharing airport resources in accordance with the requirement of IATA recommendation 1797.

`This allows flexible shared resources for check-in and boarding, such as servers, workstations, associated peripherals between all airlines and handling agents present at the airport. This will be for all the five airports and baggage drop.

“This service, as explained, will also be in all of the airports, which makes it faster and quicker for passenger processing.

“Another service to be provided is Local Departure Control Systems. This is aimed at airlines that are still using manual procedures like locals, charters, domestic, etc. The system secures and accelerates these operations while ensuring better service for passengers.’’

On his part, the FCT Minister disclosed that the Council approved N686million for the provision of engineering infrastructure to a section of Asokoro District known as Abubakar Koko Street.

He added that the Council approved N1.3billion for the construction of a 14.7 kilometres dedicated power line from the existing newly completed Kukwaba 132/33kv transmission station in Kukwaba District of Abuja.

“During today’s Council meeting, two memos presented by the FCT Ministry were approved. The first memo is the approval for the contract for the provision of engineering infrastructure to a section of Asokoro District known as Abubakar Koko Street.

“This contract was approved for Datum Construction Nigeria Limited at a contract amount of N686,796,482.14 and it has a completion period of six months.

“The second contract approved is the contract for the construction of a 14.7 kilometre dedicated power line from the existing newly completed Kukwaba 132/33kv transmission station in Kukwaba District of Abuja.

“This is at the sum of N1,398,901,681.27 and awarded to Messrs Olivec Ventures Nigeria Limited and for a completion period of 12 months.”

Join the conversation

Opinions