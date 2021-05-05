FEC approves N6.2 billion for power projects | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has Wednesday revealed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N6.2 billion for the execution of various power projects across the country.

The Minister, who revealed the submissions in a series of tweets on Wednesday evening, said they were approved at the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Mamman, contracts approved include those for procurement of transformers and vital spare parts for maintenance of power transmission equipment.

He said: “The Federal Executive Council today approved my submissions for the Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation and Commissioning of a 132/33KV Power Transformer at Ogba Transmission Substation in Lagos;

“the design, supply and Installation of a Fibre optic cable and universal optic transport network for critical transmission lines, Design, Manufacture and Supply of Greaves circuit breakers;

“procurement of 132KV Isolators, 15 sets of 500KVA 33/0.415kV earthing Transformers;

“the procurement of 400AH battery banks, 50V and 110V DC Battery Chargers for various Substations in the Northern and Southern regions of the Country.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a total of five contracts would be awarded to see that all that were listed by the Minister were carried out.

Mamman, who mentioned to newsmen after the meeting that the contracts were worth N6.2 billion in total, also said the goal was to have sufficient power supply to all parts of the country.

“These approvals will help the Transmission Company of Nigeria improve on its efficiency and reliability,” added Mamman.

