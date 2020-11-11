FEC approves N62.7bn for construction of road linking Kano and Katsina

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N62 billion for the construction of Kano – Gwarzo – Dayi Road, linking Kano and Katsina states.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, was also at the briefing.

Fashola said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum for the construction of Kano – Gwarzo -Dayi road and it was approved for N62.7 billion, to be executed in 24 months.”

On his part, Ehanire said the council approved the introduction of platonic medical records and management for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He said the platform would help manage payments and claims as well as health records of patients to enhance transparency and accountability.

READ ALSO: FEC approves N87.538bn for road projects in FCT, Oyo others

The minister said: “The ministry of health presented a memo on behalf of the National Health Insurance Scheme to introduce platonic medical records and management in a concept known as e-NHIS, creating an electronic governance platform.

“This will allow interoperability with all other stakeholders including particularly the State Health Insurance Schemes, Health Management Organisations, and hospitals, who offer services to patients.

“This will be a platform for managing payments and claims and also patient records to install transparency and accountability.

“This is necessary because the basic healthcare provision fund is going onstream and will include a large number of people being registered so that we move away from paper to electronic management.”

Join the conversation

Opinions