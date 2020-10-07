FEC approves N654m for procurement of COVID-19 machines at airports

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N654million for the procurement and rehabilitation of COVID-19 screening machines at the nation’s airports.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the approval followed the presentation of a memo to the council by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

He said: “The Minister of Aviation also presented a memo seeking approval for the rehabilitation of the various screening machines nationwide at the cost of N654 million.

“You would notice that with the incident of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new protocol sanctioned by IATA and other aviation authorities has now come into our airports which entails more of social distancing.

“So, you need more points to screen passengers and their luggage. So this is what has necessitated the rehabilitation of those screening machines that had broken down.’’

The minister also revealed that the council approved N788million as augmentation for the completion of the rehabilitation work on the Abeokuta – Ibadan road, bringing the total cost of the 72 kilometres road project to N4.78billion.

Mohammed added: “Also on behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, I want to report that his memo for the completion of the rehabilitation of the Abeokuta-Ibadan road, a distance of 72 kilometers was approved today.

“It was a memo asking for augmentation by N788 million to bring the project cost to N4.78 billion plus six months extension time for construction.

“So, we hope that by 2021, this road will be completed.

“You need to note also that this was a contract that was awarded in 2010 but due to paucity of funds and other constraints, we have to take it over.”

